For the past two weeks, our area high school baseball and softball teams have been practicing for a season some believed would not happen this year, and it’s my pleasure to announce I’ll be there to cover it for Vinton Newspapers.
First of all, I’d like to publicly thank Morgan McMullen for his time and effort covering athletics here in Benton County for the past year. Morgan and I met when he arrived, when I was covering Union for the Dysart Reporter. He let our management know his plans to return to his home state of Florida. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside him at events such as the state volleyball tournament last November and I value our friendship. Please join me in wishing Morgan the best in his next endeavor back in the Sunshine State, away from the cold winter in Iowa I sometimes wish I could also move away from.
While Vinton Newspapers is actively seeking a new sports editor, I will be covering Benton, Center Point-Urbana, Union and Vinton-Shellsburg likely for the season. I’ve had the pleasure of learning more about Benton, CPU and V-S over the last four months and am excited to get out to shoot photos of the local athletes.
For anyone unfamiliar with my previous work, I covered North Tama and Union athletics for two years before accepting my current position with Vinton Newspapers in early February. I watched the press conference where Gov. Reynolds announced summer sports would be allowed and then was surprised when both the boys and girls athletic associations followed up with their decisions to have baseball and softball back. Everything happened so quick, but in doing so they provided ample time for schools to get ready for what will promise to be a unique season.
Our Summer Sports Preview will be published on Friday, June 19 in the Cedar Valley Times. The responses from coaches have been phenomenal and I appreciate each of them taking time out of their busy schedules to fill out our questionnaire or engage in a phone interview. While the preview will be published after the start of the season on June 15, I hope it will be insightful for our readership and gets you excited for your favorite team.
Before the summer season begins, I would like to remind our readership of a few rules the IHSAA and IGHSAU have implemented due to COVID-19. While the state is steadily lifting restrictions, the virus remains present in our communities.
- Fans will be allowed to attend games. Schools will restrict bleacher seating, so bringing your own lawn chair is recommended
- Do not attend if you are feeling ill or know you have been in contact with anyone confirmed to have COVID-19
- Sunflower seed spitting is prohibited for players, coaches and fans
- Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after games. No shared drinking fountains, water stations, or coolers may be used
- Concession stands are prohibited state-wide
- Coaches are required to check temperatures before attending practices and games
Individual schools may also have their own rules and guidelines posted. This is all being done to protect the players, coaches, umpires and fans. I hope all our readership respects these decisions knowing that fact.
Covering eight teams at four different schools is no easy task, even if three of the teams compete in the same conference. I’m asking if any parents with children involved with summer sports this season at CPU (baseball), Union (both sports) and Vinton-Shellsburg plan on shooting pics with a digital camera. If so, please reach out to me at news@vintonnewspapers.com as I will need help with photos for certain teams each week. If you have Twitter, follow @cjeilers for updates and weekly schedules of where I plan to be at. My plan is to be as balanced with my coverage as possible, but any help with photos is greatly appreciated.
I look forward to seeing high school sports return on June 15 and giving Iowans something to be excited about for the first time in awhile. Please go out and support your local high school teams this season. Vinton Newspapers will do its best to capture the best of area baseball and softball with photo galleries and articles in print and/or online. Be sure to “like” us on Facebook and get updates on my Twitter. Any questions or like what you’re seeing? Call Vinton Newspapers at 319-472-2311.
Play ball!