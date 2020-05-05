This week, organizations throughout the country will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. Historically, this would include gathering around food and maybe even an extra opportunity to dress casually. As teachers are working from home, they’re providing meals for their loved ones and casual dress may be more casual than ever. One thing I know, they’d all rather be at school.
What does a teacher’s week look like this year? Teachers will be collaborating with each other on Zoom instead of in tiny chairs sitting low to the floor or on the round seats in the Student Center. Teachers will be creating lessons intended to be delivered through video rather than in small groups or in the lab. Teachers will be communicating with families through email instead of at the drop off circle or on the stadium bleachers. Teachers will be checking if students have access to the internet rather than handling them a piece of paper with a few test questions. Teachers will be ensuring students have food rather than asking them to wash before lunch or serving them chili. Teachers will be ensuring students are safe and well through Zoom, email or phone rather than face-to-face interaction.
Whether school or is in session or closed, the passion, dedication, and commitment to serving students remains genuine and strong. While at home, teachers are working to ensure students have access to academic content while remaining safe and healthy emotionally, socially, mentally, and physically. As I think about teacher appreciation this week, the current situation has highlighted some of the ways in which educators make a difference in the lives of students we serve. Thank you, teachers, for learning, leading, and resiliently serving with your whole heart. Happy Teacher Appreciation Week!