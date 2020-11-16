The Benton County Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell ringing campaign will kick off on Friday, November 20th this year. We will have opportunities for ringing the bell at the following 2 sites:
Vinton Fareway Grocery Store – Friday, November 20th through December 24th, from 8 am – 8 pm.
Urbana Casey’s – on limited days and times yet to be determined
Please call Janet Lovell at 319-721-7959 to sign up for time to ring the bell.
Due to COVID-19, all volunteers will follow required safety measures of wearing masks, use of hand sanitizer, and social distancing.
Other Ways to Donate that are contactless:
Financial donations can be mailed to: Salvation Army, Benton County Service Extension, 1201 C. Ave, Vinton, IA 52349.
Folks can also donate by the Apple/Google Pay technology displayed on site on the kettle.
Go to https://donate.saheartland.org/team/327981, click the members tab which is on the right hand side, click on Benton County sa tab, then donate button.
The Salvation Army service extension unit in Vinton is looking to add team members. Come help us share hopewith our community. We can’t erase all problems, but we can help bring hope to people during difficult times. Ask us how!
“We are grateful for all the people who volunteer for this important program,” stated Julie Hansen, team member. “When no volunteer is available, usually there are no donations put in the kettle either. Benton County has a proven record of generosity. We are amazed at the number of churches, businesses, or civic groups that cheerfully take a whole day or more and cover the time slots on their own.”
In 2019, a total of $22, 524 was raised. 90% of the money stays in Benton County. The rest goes to headquarters to support services and supplies. Some examples of the needs met are assistance with utilities, rent, deposits, transportation, furnace repair, etc. This last year, there was a school supplies giveaway, and school clothing vouchers to be used at the Salvation Army Clothing Store in Cedar Rapids.
After the recent derecho wind storm, Salvation Army assisted disaster relief by distribution sack lunches, free toiletries, snacks, water, cash assistance through WalMart cash cards, as well as spiritual and emotional care.