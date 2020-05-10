Folks packed their picnic lunches and headed out of town for entertainment and fresh air. The day turned out differently. It was the beginning of the Civil War. The picnickers thought they would see a short decisive battle with the North claiming an easy victory. Four years later, with half a million casualties, both North and South were wore out, left with a nation to rebuild and a President to be mourned over. Reconstruction was a long, messy affair with one step forward and two steps back. Tens of thousands had lost loved ones, home, land and livelihood.
We are a few months into this pandemic. We do not yet know the outcome. We have resources available far beyond the Civil War and the years of reconstruction. Truthfully, it will take years for our country and the world to recover and prepare for the next ordeal. There are no quick fixes. We are in it for the long haul.
God did not send this virus. Rather, God draws close to us through Jesus who entered into our struggles, illnesses and heartbreak through his suffering and death on the cross. He gave his life for us so that on occasions of joy or fear, God will be with us, especially in sorrow or death. It is still the season of Easter. We continue to celebrate life, resurrection, restoration and hope.
We give thanks to God for our health care providers, our first responders and essential workers who make sacrifices for all of us. We continue to pray for the unemployed and those who aren’t able to make ends meet. We give thanks to our fellow citizens who continue to practice safe physical distancing, limit their public exposure and act with generosity. These are very tough days. Therefore, we care for each other even as we pray, “O God our help in ages past,” continue to be “our hope for years to come.”