Today

Windy and cloudy. A few showers possible this afternoon. High 53F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.