The U.S. Census Bureau has begun delivering 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires to the doorsteps of 14,705 households in Iowa, including approximately 700 in Vinton aimed at achieving 100 percent of responses.
In a press release, the U.S. Census Bureau announced temporary field staff will deliver these census materials to front doors and leave. These staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided person protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public, according to a release. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.
“Our goal is to have a complete and accurate count and it’s never been easier for people to respond to the 2020 Census,” Maureen Schriner, a Media Specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau said. “They can respond online. There is a phone number they can call in their responses. Then there are households that will actually have hand-delivered forms.”
According to 2020Census.gov, Iowa currently has a response rate of 66.9 percent as of Tuesday, May 19 and third among states in terms of response rate. Benton County has a self-response rate of 70.2 percent and Vinton 73.3 percent, both higher than the national average of 59.6 percent.
“I think with Iowans, there’s a willingness to help each other out and they know the census can help with federal funding,” Chris Ward, City Administrator for Vinton said.
The 2020 Census determines federal funding, congressional representation, school funding, and road use funding for states based off population and need. This data will be used for the next decade before the 2030 Census takes place. Informational is kept confidential under Title 13 of the U.S. code and violations are punishable under law.
“It’s really great to see people fill out the census, especially getting it out of the way with a majority of households,” Ward said. “It may seem like a lot of questions to fill out, but it’s only once every 10 years.”
For more information about the 2020 U.S. Census, go to 2020census.gov. This includes a response rate map that can be broken down from a national level to a state, county and city level.