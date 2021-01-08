Union High School revealed its top five Homecoming King and Queen Candidates for the 2020-21 school year on Friday. Union delayed Homecoming to winter due to concerns over COVID-19. The Knights will celebrate with dress-up days January 11-15, home basketball games and a home wrestling dual, and an assembly on Friday.
Union reveals 2020-21 Homecoming Court
- CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist
-
-
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 23°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 23°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:36:28 AM
- Sunset: 04:53:51 PM
- Dew Point: 25°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. High 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- ATV accident east of Shellsburg leaves one deceased
- Viking Plaza opens its doors on Friday
- Buch takes on Offense-Defense All-American Bowl
- Benton County Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Update
- Reynolds eases restrictions on spectators for sports
- Home for the holidays
- Wiley enjoys breakout senior season at K-State
- VS wrestling places three atop podium at Zimmerman Invitational
- PHOTO GALLERY: Santa visits Tilford Elementary
- Kacena Farms expands with wedding venue
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.