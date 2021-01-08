Union HoCo Court

Union 2020-21 Homecoming Court. Front row seated: Sarah Roberts, Sophie Winkelpleck, Mady Rathe, Sunshine Gray, Ellie Behrens. Back row standing: Kolten Crawford, Adam Ahrendsen, Jacob Hill, Dallas Blackburn. Not pictured: Cameron Bruess.

 By CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist news@vintonnewspapers.com

Union High School revealed its top five Homecoming King and Queen Candidates for the 2020-21 school year on Friday. Union delayed Homecoming to winter due to concerns over COVID-19. The Knights will celebrate with dress-up days January 11-15, home basketball games and a home wrestling dual, and an assembly on Friday. 

