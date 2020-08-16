Well…. what can we say, other than it is 2020 and it has been a roller coaster ride.
On Monday, August 10, a derecho swept through several Iowa communities including Dysart. While power has been restored to the area, power has not been restored to Union Middle School. We are anticipating power to be connected tomorrow (August 17) to the building.
This absence of power has created delays in completing the construction project at the middle school. The power needs to be on in order for the State Fire Marshall to do the final inspection and sign off on a certificate of occupancy. Additionally, since there is no power, the refrigerators and freezers have been sitting idle and food cannot be delivered until those are back up and running.
For these reasons Superintendent Travis Fleshner recommended to the Board that the start of school be pushed back Thursday, August 27. Information on these changes will be shared with the Union community using JMC emails, Facebook posts, text alerts, and the local newspapers. We ask that everyone please stay tuned and check your notifications as we share important updates. Supt. Fleshner will be Live on Facebook Monday, August 17, at 9 a.m.
Several other key dates have also been impacted by this change and involve students, staff and activities and are being adjusted as follows:
August 19: New teachers will meet in the Board room at Union High School.
August 21: Freshman orientation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Students only, masks required. A shuttle bus will leave UMS at 8:30 and return at 11:30 for those needing transportation. Masks required on the bus.
August 24: Teachers will report to their building. If there is no power at Union Middle School, impacted teachers need to adjust accordingly or plan to will come to La Porte City.
August 24: MS activities (i.e. football and volleyball practices) will be held. There will be shuttle buses to take the players to and from the middle school. Schedules will be sent out. Masks will be required on the bus.
August 26: 6th grade orientation at Union Middle School from 10 to 11 a.m. Students only. Masks required. A shuttle bus will leave the high school at 9:30 a.m. and return at 11:30 a.m. for those needing transportation. Masks required on the buses. When the students arrive at the middle school they will remain outside until their Knight Time teacher comes to greet them and take them inside. Students can bring their school supplies/bags to orientation.
Kindergarten teachers are scheduling appointments with their incoming students for them to come into the classroom prior to the first day of school. Please watch for emails/texts.
August 27: First Day of School - 2:15 Dismissal as previously announced.
All scheduled high school activities will continue to take place as planned.