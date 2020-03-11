- New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa. A preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” means “graduated with high honors.
Atkins: Lea Brunssen, Bachelor of Arts in Biology
Blairstown: Megan Lueckenotto, Bachelor of Arts in Communication
Dysart: Abigail Ollendieck, Bachelor of Arts-Middle Level Educ Dual Major/Soc Sci Tch-Plan B All Soc Sci
La Porte City: Cole Reiter, Bachelor of Arts in Technology Management
Urbana: Sydney Hull, Bachelor of Liberal Studies/Bachelor of Liberal Studies
Vinton: Sydney Bartling, Bachelor of Arts in Real Estate
- Bristian Gerber, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Disorders
Carisa Meyer, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education-Middle Level Educ Dual Major
Kayla Peterson, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
Rhea Wieditz, Bachelor of Arts in Finance: Financial Management
Walford: Lisa Christen, Bachelor of Arts in Accounting Management Information Systems
Dean’s List
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Atkins, IA: Tabatha Barger; Emily Finn; Remington McFadden; Hannah Miller; William Polansky; Shannon Stolen; Olivia Zahrt; Grace Parrott; Center Point; Emily Takes; Dysart; Krystal Putz; Garrison; Abigail Scheel; Keystone; Kaylee Kruse; La Porte City; Kyle Gross; Emma Wilson; Mount Auburn; Ryan Miller; Norway; Rachel Clarke; Urbana; Alex Grawe; Sydney Hull; Lauren Wiley; Koal Marshall; Van Horne; Cassidy Nulty; Vinton; Emily Blake; Bristian Gerber; Nicholas Hyland; Daniel Janssen; Daisy Johnson; Grace Petrzelka Gage; Anna Sagan; Elizabeth Shellhart-Gloede; Jarrica Speidel; Amanda Stewart; Taylor Wheeler; Walford; Lynsey Altenhofen; Abigail Curler; Alison Horak; Joshua Piering