The 2020 Homecoming Week for Vinton-Shellsburg High School is from September 27th through October 2nd. The activities schedule for the week will be as follows:
Sunday, September 27th: 5:30 PM - Senior Whitewash Event in High School parking lot
Monday, September 28th: 7:40 AM - Announcement of Top 10 Candidates for Homecoming Court; Srs. in auditorium; event live streamed to the rest of VSHS
2:50 PM - Sr. Advisor Groups will paint business windows
7:30 PM - Powder Puff Volleyball in the Garrison Fieldhouse at VSHS
Dress-Up Day Theme: Millionaire Monday
Tuesday, September 29th: starting at 5:00 PM - Vikette Volleyball vs. Center-Point Urbana teams in the Garrison Field House at VSHS
Dress-Up Day Theme: Thrift Shop Tuesday
Wednesday, September 30th: 1:20 PM - Announcement of the Top 5 Candidates for the Homecoming Court; Srs. in auditorium; event live streamed to the rest of VSHS.
Dress-Up Day Theme: Hero vs. Villian
Thursday, Oct. 1st: 6:00 PM - Homecoming Parade starts at 4th Street & B Ave. (Subject to city council approval)
6:45 PM - Pep Rally at Karr Athletic Complex
7:00 PM - Homecoming Coronation Ceremony at Karr Athletic Complex
7:30 PM - Powder Puff football at Karr Athletic Complex
Dress-Up Day Theme: Disney
Srs. – Hercules/Toga; Jrs. - Toy Store;
Soph. – Peter Pan; Fresh. – Lion King
Friday, Oct 2nd: 7:00 PM - Homecoming Football Game against Center Point-Urbana at
Karr Athletic Complex
9:30 - 11:30 PM - Homecoming Dance (for current VSHS students only) in the back faculty parking lot at VSHS
Dress-Up Day Theme: Spirit Day
*All events are subject to change due to potential COVID restrictions. Please consult the VSHS web page under Student or Parent Resources links for the most current schedule of events.