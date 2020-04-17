Today

Snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny and windy. High 63F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.