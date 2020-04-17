VINTON — Tax payers will see a lower asking from the Vinton Shellsburg Community School for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Board members approved the budget for the coming school year Monday evening during the regular April board meeting.
The approval came following a public hearing where Mary Jo Hainstock district superintendent, walked the board thru the budget for the coming year, along with an amendment to the current budget.
The budget will have a levy of $15.44 per thousand which is slightly lower than the current budget Hainstock pointed out.
Specifically the budget takes into account:
-utilizing the Instructional Support Levy at 10% of the regular program student cost and funded through 2% income surtax and the remainder through property tax (similar to this year);
- Utilizing the cash reserve levy for $180,357 to cover expenses in 2019-2020 for open enrollment out and the prior year’s special education deficit of $436,390 and $200,000 as “cash” for cash-flow purposes;
-utilizing the Management Levy at $785,000 (up from $350,000 in the current year);
-utilizing the voter approved PPEL at $1.34 and funded through 5% income surtax and the remainder through property tax (similar to this year);
- utilizing the board approved PPEL at 33 cents (similar to the current year);
- paying off the bond debt through a combination of local option dollars and debt service levy but not paying an extra bond payment. This year the board decided to make an extra payment to help the district from paying interest.
Unsure of the future, during the budget workshop held last month, board members decided to hold off making any additional payment toward the district’s bond debt.
“I believe you (the board) has positioned yourself as well as anyone could in the current situations that we are facing,” Hainstock said.
When looking at the amendment to the current year’s budget, Hainstock told board members that with the school closure “we have been able to get started on some PPEL projects that would have waited until the summer months.
“With that work being done, depending on what fiscal year we receive those bills we needed to make sure that the funds were available,” Hainstock added.
The district’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
She shared that another expense that would normally come during the summer months was the new computers for incoming freshmen.
“Brandon (Farmer) ordered computers earlier than normal because we were told there may be a delay in getting them,” Hainstock said.
“Despite that concern, they have already arrived,” she added.
Another change to the current budget was an increase to the non-instructional programs.
“We recommend the amount be increased from $935,000 to $985,621 because of the summer food program and Farm-to-School program,” Hainstock said.
Board member Tom Burke asked Hainstock about the lunches that the district is providing during this time of school closure.
“We are 100% reimbursed from the federal government for the lunches that we are providing,” Hainstock explained. “We are in good shape there.”
She told the board that the Thursday prior to the meeting, staff distributed 400 meals. “Our numbers were lower today, which I expected,” she said.
Hainstock commended district staff from those individuals making the meals to bus drivers who are out there delivering the meals and thanked them all for their hard work and dedication.
“We are going to have most costs than are covered by 400 meals,” Hainstock said. “But the district has the monies to cover those costs.”