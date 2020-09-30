Vinton, IA (52349)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this morning will give way to some sunshine for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.