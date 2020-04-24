VINTON — With a need for a new transportation facility in the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District, school board members reviewed preliminary plans during Monday’s school board meeting at the central office.
District Superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock shared with the board she, along with Colin Carolus and Eriic Kakac, have continued to work on plans for constructing a new facility to serve the district’s transportation department.
“We recently met with Jerry Purdy with Farnsworth Group,” she told the board. “Based on reviewed drawings, Mr. Purdy anticipates the overall costs will be closer to $550,000 versus the $750,000” price tag that accompanied the district’s previous plan.
Board members were asked to approve an extension of the current agreement with Farnsworth Group.
Approval was granted by the board, which included the following timeline of getting bids submitted for the project.
Hainstock walked through the timeline with the board:
- May 11: present 95% construction documents drawings and set bid date and public hearing. This will be completed during the board’s next regular meeting;
- May 18: issue bids;
-June 4: receive bids;
- June 8th public hearing and award the project to the contractor.
“This may be optimistic,” Hainstock said “but construction could start as quickly as June 15.”
Reviewing the plan, Hainstock shared the updated design does shrink the overall footprint of the building.
With that change “We won’t need to have a sprinkler system in the building,’ she said. “That change saw a change in the cost of the project.
The facility will be located to the east and south of the current bus barn that the district is using. “Picture the buiding going where the house was at that location,” Hainstock said.
One change in the new plan that wasn’t included in the previous one is a drive-thru stall.
“If we need to have a bus towed,” Hainstock explained “the tow truck would be able to pull right through the building to bring the bus in.”
The district will continue to use the current facility as well. She explained that district vehicles would be washed in the current building. “That way we can keep much of the moisture in that building.”
There will be some storage space in the new building but not to the extent of the previous plan.
“There will also be space for our staff to meet while waiting to go on routes,” she added.
Hainstock was asked if the district’s maintenance staff would also be using the new building.
“Our maintenance staff will remain where they are right now,” Hainstock said.
“It makes more sense for them to stay were they are,” rather than moving everything to the bus barn.
With the topic on buses, Hainstock was asked where discussion was on relation to seatbelts in buses.
“Right now, new buses will have seat belts,” she stated.
The cost of retro-fitting buses to install seat belts would be quite high.
“To install seat belts, each seat would need to be removed” Hainstock reminded the board. Also there are industry concerns about liability of installing seat belts.