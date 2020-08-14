VINTON — With three decisions made during Wednesday evening’s Vinton Shellsburg (VS)Community school board meeting plans for the coming school year have been set in place.
Board members voted to move the start of school back one week, so face to face classes will begin Monday, August 31, instead of the original date of August 24.
Kyle Koeppen, VS superintendent, updated board members on the list of damages sustained within the district after Monday’s derecho storm that went through the area.
“There was significant damage at Shellsburg,” he explained. “There was a gas leak, damage to the HVAC unit and the bus barn was destroyed. We also learned today that the Shellsburg community could be without power for seven to 10 days.” In addition there was tree damage to the school grounds.
Koeppen explained while there was some work that could be done before power was restored not all the work could be completed. “It is possible that there will be a crane brought in to place the HVAC unit once those repairs are made,” he added.
While there was still work to be finished up with the summer projects, the cleanup from the storm has set things back.
“We had a large number of staff that showed up to help clean up,” Ryan Davis, Shellsburg principal, told the board. “But it is still a mess,”
Koeppen told the board that Shellsburg wasn’t the only building to sustain damage.
Each of the buildings in the district received some roof damage. Tilford Elementary also received some water damage in some of the 4th grade rooms.
Kyle Reeves, Tilford principal, explained that one of the summer projects for the building was the replacement of those windows.
“As luck should have it, the windows were out and ready to be replaced when the storm approached,” he said.
While the construction crew tried to cover the openings with plywood, those measures didn’t last long due to the force of the storm.
While there was damage throughout the district, “we are very lucky compared to some of our neighboring districts,” Koeppen told the board.
Before making a decision on the ‘return to learn’ format, the building principals shared steps that would be taken in each of the buildings to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Students at Tilford, Shellsburg and the Middle School will all be in cohrts throughout the day, with students with lockers going to those both at the beginning and middle of the day to cut down the number of students in the hall.
“Everyone will be in their same group throughout the day,” Shelly Petersen, Middle School principal, told the board. “Except for band where students will actually be broken in thirds with rotating through the class period.
Both breakfast and lunch will be on staggered schedules in each of the buildings in the districts.
“Students will have assigned seats,” Matt Kingsbury told the board of the high school.
“Those tables normally seat 12, so each will have six students with three on each side and an empty seat, so no one is sitting beside or facing another student,” he said.
Kingsbury added that high school staff have worked all summer on a block schedule so there is less travel time in the hallways with the block schedule.
Another change for the coming year will be the activity of students at the end of the day. “In years past, we had students who would hang out after school visiting with friends. This year if the student does not have an extra curricular activity or an instructional reason to remain after the school day then we will be telling them that they need to leave,” he said.
On the topic of lockers, Davis told the board that for his building, for the 5th grade, staff was able to distance those students.
“Lockers are arranged, so we have the social distance between them,” he said. “Students in the same classroom will not have neighboring lockers, those are spread out.”
The board’s third decision for the start of the school year was the approval of a policy requiring face coverings.
Passed with 7 ‘yes’ votes, the policy calls for ‘face coverings to be required in hallways, indoor common spaces, on buses, and when physical distancing is not possible by students and staff.
“I like the way this was written and the language that you used,” Kingsbury told board members.
In discussions held with staff, parents and students Kingsbury has been talking about the different forms that protection could take. “This policy allows for face shields and not just masks,” he said.
Davis shared that Shellsburg students will each have two masks that will stay at school.
“At the end of each day, as a student leaves, they will take off their mask so it can be cleaned and ready to be worn again,” he stated.
“They will have a personal mask to wear on the bus,” he explained.
Jake Fish, board member, asked about visitors in the buildings and if they would be required to wear a mask.
Koeppen explained that visitors would be kept to a minimum in the building, but if necessary anyone entering would be asked to wear a mask.
The question was raised about visitors attending sporting events or other extra curricular activities.
There was a meeting scheduled for the past Monday with the conference athletic directors to discuss that matter, Koeppen told the board.
However, the storm caused that to be moved. “For indoor events, like volleyball, and moving into winter sports like wrestling and basketball, that visitors be required to wear some form of face covering,” he said.
The school districts are meeting to create a unified policy across the conference.
Board members shared concerns that it may be difficult for some to get into the habit of wearing some sort of covering starting the school year.
“If students have not worn anything like this all summer, letting parents know now, will allow them time for the student to start practicing in wearing one before the first day of school,” Sue Gates, board member, said.
Fellow board member, Becky Williams echoed that sentiment. “I also think we need to start firm,” with requiring a face covering.
“I think its harder to go two months with nothing and then require the face mask,” Fish added. “Its better to start with the requirement” and hopefully lessen that restriction in the future.
“I applaud all the work you and your staff has done over the summer,” Kathy VanSteenhuyse, board member, told the building administrators.
“Everyone has spent a lot of time thinking about the school day and how best to serve our students and also be consistent throughout all the buildings in the district.
“Thank you for describing to us and fleshing out the plans that you all have in place,” she added.
“This is all we’ve been thinking about most of the summer,” Petersen told the board. “We have thought about each aspect of the day and I’m sure at our first staff meeting we’ll be looking at ways to improve our plans.
“Because we’ve been thinking about this each day, when we talk about what we are doing, we may not remember each thing, until one of the administrators mentions something, and its a ‘oh yeah we are doing that as well in our building’.”