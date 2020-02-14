VINTON — A preliminary look of the 2020-2021 of the school calendar was shared with members of the Vinton-Shellsburg school board during Monday evening’s meeting.
The calendar committee surveyed parents, community and staff when working on the calendar. The survey included about 20 questions and received 385 responses from district patrons.
Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, pointed out a few items in the board member’s packets:
- Community and staff agree that they want a spring break, it should be around Easter, April 4, and include some snow make-up days;
- Community and staff agree they want snow make-up days built into the calendar;
- Community and staff agree they want professional developments and early outs on Fridays, versus other days of the week. This works well with preschool as they have no-school every Friday.
Also included in the survey were questions about graduation. Respondents were asked if graduation should continue to be held Memorial Day weekend or the previous weekend. “The survey indicated there was an interest in considering some other options,” Hainstock wrote in the board packet.
“The calendar committee talked about reaching out to junior and sophomore parents,” Tom Burke, board member, said during the meeting
The calendar draft has a start date of Monday, August 24, and the last day of classes would be Thursday, May 27, 2021.
A formal recommendation and public hearing will be held during the March board meeting.
In other business:
- During her report, Hainstock updated the board that the boys’ athletic union has developed the football groups for the next year.
“We will be a 2A school and our conference will include Center Point Urbana, Mt. Vernon, Solon, South Tama and Union,” Hainstock said.
“Now, the schedule will start to be developed,” she added. “Generally, they make assignments for two years but this time they have adjusted the classifications and so anticipate readjusting after one year.
“Mr. Struve (Jim Struve, district athletic director) is in the process of identifying schools who would be part of our non-district play,” Hainstock explained.