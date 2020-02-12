The media gives the VA healthcare system a bad rep, and while not every system is perfect, we have a pretty good local one! I am basing that on my personal experience and the general consensus of Benton County Veterans that I have spoken with. While the VA healthcare system can be a great resource it can also be difficult to understand so I am going to try and demystify it for you! Before I got my position as the Benton County Veterans Affairs Director, I was TERRIFIED whenever I received a letter from the VA, they love to use wording that only a lawyer can interpret. Now that I have this job, I understand so much more and want to help you do the same.
First and foremost, if you have a question about the VA and are not sure whether you qualify for a benefit, just ask me, I know they are confusing, and I want to help make it painless. My goal is to have you leave my office and go, “That was easy, why didn’t I do this sooner?!”
VA healthcare eligibility is mainly based on income. When you come into my office to fill out the VA Healthcare application, we will report gross income for you, your spouse and any legal dependents you have. We then report ALL medical expenses for those same people, all for the last year. The VA then deducts the medical expenses from the income and that is the number that they go by. Unless you make millions a year my theory is to always apply, all we are out is time and hey, I’m here anyway so let’s go for it!
Depending on if you have a VA Service-Connected Disability you may be able to use the VA healthcare system as well, even if you would normally be considered over income for VA purposes.
I have a lot of people come in who went to the local Emergency Room and are now being billed directly rather than the bill going to the VA. The VA is very sassy on this one. In general, if you want the VA to pay for something medical, go through the VA. You need to have prior approval before going to a non-VA community provider for the VA to pay for the service. BUT, say you think you are having a life-threatening emergency such as a heart attack, PLEASE go to the nearest ER and make sure that your family knows to call the VA ASAP to inform them what is going on. The VA will likely ask that you be transferred to the VA hospital as soon as you are stable, and they have beds available. While talking to the VA ensure that you/your nurse/your family member are notating the discussion with the VA because they really like to be sassy on this one, i.e. include dates, times of the call and who you spoke to from the VA along with details discussed in the conversation.
The VA can be a wonderful resource in terms of health aids: Hearing Aids, Walkers, Shower Chairs, Lifeline Alert Necklaces. For any of these awesome implements contact your primary care Doctor with the VA. I call them the “gatekeeper” of VA healthcare, if you want something health related, it needs to start with them.
The VA is a fabulous healthcare resource and I think we are lucky enough to have one of the best ones in the Country almost in our backyard. The VA has been fabulous to me, they paid for my daughter being born and supplied me with everything health wise that I needed to be a new mom. Please use them, you have earned it!