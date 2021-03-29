Frank and Kathy Van Steenhuyse of Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home have announced a sale of the Vinton funeral home to Teahen Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids within the next few weeks, promising the transition will be smooth and Frank isn’t going anywhere soon.
“Kathy and I will remain very active in providing comfort and support to the families served by Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home and we will continue to live in Vinton,” Frank Van Steenhuyse said. “Our grandchildren all live out of state and are growing up too fast. The relationship with Teahen Funeral Home will allow us more time and opportunities to visit our grandchildren and celebrate their achievements as they grow.”
Van Steenhuyse, 72, stated he’s been looking to reduce his workload in recent years and explored selling to several area funeral homes. In choosing Teahen Funeral, Van Steenhuyse believes he’s found an owner who will continue to care for families in Vinton for years to come.
“It’s more than a business to them,” Van Steenhuyse said. “They really care about families. They approached me quite a while ago, but with COVID everything took time. We feel like everything will work out for the best.”
According to Van Steenhuyse, the sale of the funeral home will not have an “adverse effect” on pre-need arrangements and he plans to stay active with the home for at least another year. Teahen Funeral Home, currently run by Peter Teahen and his daughter Beth Teahen, has been in business since 1936 and welcomed Van Steenhuyse and his staff.
“Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home has a history of ethical service and commitment to Vinton and surrounding communities”, Peter Teahen said. “Paired with Teahen’s dedication to the Cedar Rapids area since 1936, families can be assured our expertise, care, and compassion will continue in both communities,”
“Our experienced staff is devoted to supporting and guiding families during their time of need. We welcome you to contact us at either our Cedar Rapids or our Vinton location,” Beth Teahen added.
The Van Steenhuyses purchased Russell Funeral Home from Jim and Pat Russell in May of 2008, renaming it Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home. The site had previously been a residency as well been the home of Tilford Academy, Virginia Gay Hospital and the Vinton Lutheran Home according to their website.