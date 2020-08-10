Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD is something that you hear about often, but I have a lot of Veterans that aren’t sure what it is or if they have it. I think the reason for this is that it manifests itself differently in each person.
Mayo Clinic’s website defines Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder as a mental health condition that is caused by a terrifying event, either experiencing the event firsthand or by witnessing an event. They have listed some of the more common symptoms as:
• Intrusive memories- Reoccurring unwanted memories of the triggering event.
• Reliving the traumatic event as if it is happening again-flashbacks.
• Unsettling dreams about the event
• Avoidance of things that remind you of the traumatic event
• Negative Changes in Thinking and Mood
• Negative Thoughts about yourself or other people
• Feeling Detached from Family and Friends
• Not enjoying activities that used to bring you joy
• Difficulty maintaining close relationships
• Changes in Physical and Emotional Reactions
• Easily Startled or Frightened
• Being on Guard
• Self-Destructive Behavior
• Trouble Sleeping
• Being irritable or aggressive
According to the VA website 11-20% of OIF and OEF Veterans have experienced PTSD, around 12% of Gulf War Veterans have experienced PTSD at some point. It is also estimated that around 30% of Vietnam Veterans have had PTSD at some point.
I have learned through this job, after chatting with numerous Veterans and looking at my own behavior after returning from the service that we as the Veteran rarely notice these things. We adapt to the changes and the new behavior we have is normalized. It is usually our family and friends that notice these things. If someone close to you mentions that you seem different let’s be honest, you probably are. You don’t go away to the military and come back unchanged, whether you were in combat or not. If they are worried about you and you are concerned too please reach out. There are numerous resources available. A great option is your primary care Doctor, they are always a great start, be it a civilian Dr. or one with the VA. The VA also has great mental health practitioners. Another wonderful option that I can vouch for personally is the Cedar Rapids Vet Center. They serve Combat Veterans and any Veteran that experienced Military Sexual Trauma and are completely free of charge and are absolutely amazing! Their phone number is 319.378.0016.
If you are having a hard time please reach out, there is someone to help!
The Benton County Veterans Affairs office is open by appointment only. I am available during business hours via phone at 319.472.3150 and email at va@bentoncountyia.gov.