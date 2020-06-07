If you were injured while in the service, there is a chance that you can file for a VA disability claim. Not only could this result in a monthly compensation check but more importantly the VA would be financially responsible for your healthcare regarding that issue. As I always tell people, you don’t know how this may affect you in the future so let’s make sure that the VA has to cover any possible future issues regarding the health concern that is effecting you.
In order to get a VA service-connected disability the health issue had to be caused by your service, OR the service made your injury worse. I.e. you had a sports injury from high school and the service aggravated that injury. There needs to be medical evidence connecting the issues to your service. Such as, there are certain issues the VA knows was caused by Agent Orange due to years of studies. Another way to show this connection is if your Doctor writes a statement saying that more likely than not your medical issue was related to your time in service. Lastly, in order to file a disability claim, you have to have a current medical issue, i.e. if you sprained your ankle during basic training but have no issues currently you are not able to file for a VA disability, but if you have arthritis in that ankle still caused by the sprain that causes issues because
Please keep in mind, not all injuries are visible. Obviously with the military the servicemembers body receives a lot of wear and tear which results in physical injury but many times there are mental injuries present as well. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a real injury that according to the VA website effects 11-20% of the Veterans from current conflicts and as many as 30% of Vietnam Veterans.
If you are struggling with a health issue, either mental or physical and believe that it was caused by the military please gather all of the records that you have detailing this issue and give me a call and we can start the process of filing a claim. Many people are nervous about starting this process because they think it is a pain in the butt, BUT, that’s why I’m here. I will walk you through each step and help you with the paperwork, because if you don’t know what you’re looking at it can be daunting but my hope is to make it a lot easier for you!
The County offices will be open to the public starting 15 June by appointment only. Please leave any unnecessary items in your locked vehicle. Please bring and wear your own face mask. There will be a health screening before you enter the building. You will be required to wear a mask at all times in the building. Please call my office with any questions you have or to set up an appointment at 319.472.3150.