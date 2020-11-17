The 13th annual Veterans Holiday Parade scheduled for Thursday in Vinton has been cancelled organizers confirmed on Tuesday. Ron Geiger with the local VFW, American Legion and American Veterans group noted the parade was canceled due to concerns with COVID numbers in Benton County and a recent proclamation by Iowa Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday restricting public events. Geiger stated the veteran groups look forward to bringing back the parade next year.
A chili supper hosted by the Vinton Volunteer Fire Department will still take place on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Vinton Fire Station. The supper is carryout only.