VINTON — The Vinton community received another shot in the arm, regarding the current housing boom.
Earlier this fall, Tracey Achenbach, East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG) approached the city about a program that would provide down payment assistance for the purchase of homes.
During the Vinton council meeting earlier this month, Achenbach and Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, shared that the city application for the program had been approved.
The award will provide $171,850 that can be used by first time home buyers in the community.
“Unlike the program that Vinton participated in earlier this year, that was for homes in the Anderson Creek addition,” Achenbach, told the council “these funds can be used for any existing home in the community and is not limited to just new builds.”
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) awarded the funds in a form of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
“The city will receive the funds,” Achenbach explained, “once the IEDA has processed all the paperwork involved.”
Because Vinton city officials were not sure if the grant application would be accepted, the monies were not included in the current fiscal budget.
“This was not budgeted,” Ward told council members in a memo. “However, this will be a benefit for first time home buyers who qualify for the program. There will need to be a budget amendment done later in the fiscal year.”
During the meeting, Achenbach explained that ECICOG would assist in processing the applications for the assistance.
“Qualified buyers will need to meet the low-to-median income (LMI) guidelines,” she reminded those in attendance.
However, individuals may qualify to up to 50% of the the required down payment.
She again reminded the council that unlike the Anderson addition grant, “these monies can be used on existing homes anywhere in the community. Buyers are not limited to a certain area nor to being a new build,” she said.
The award period for the grant monies is July 31, 2020 to August 1, 2022.
“Thank you for being on the ball and bringing this to our attention,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, told Achenbach during the meeting.
“We greatly appreciate your help in getting the paperwork together so that the City can provide this to our residents,” he added.
Achenbach echoed those thanks to the City for participating in the program so those federal funds could be used in Eastern Iowa.