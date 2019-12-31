VINTON – After returning from closed session during a special council meeting Monday, the Vinton city council voted to reconsider the appointment of Mike Elwick to the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) board.
A current member of the board, Elwick’s term was scheduled to end December 31, 2019. He along with others had submitted applications to be appointed to the position.
Mayor Bud Maynard originally submitted Elwick’s name to the city council for approval to serve another term. Maynard cited Elwick’s experience on the VMEU especially with the current work being undertaken to get iVinton up and running.
However, citizens’ concerns in regard to the state’s gender balance law on municipal and state boards prompted the special meeting and the council to reconsider Elwick’s appointment. “Mike Elwick will not be re-appointed to the VMEU board,” Maynard declared.
Following the vote, Maynard assured residents who attended the meeting that he and the council would be looking much closer at any necessary appointments to councils and boards in the future to ensure gender equality. “This is goal that we will be worked on in the near future,” he said.
Elwick’s was one of four applications originally submitted for the seat on the VMEU board. Of the other three candidates, two were women.