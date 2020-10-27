VINTON – After some informal discussions over the past 18 months, Vinton’s Parks and Rec Department (VPRD) is ready to move forward to a design phase of a new recreation center.
“We’ve been meeting for the past year and a half,” Matt Boggess, VPRD director, told Vinton city council members during last Thursday’s meeting. “We made a point to get some stakeholders in the room” to discuss what a future facility may look like Boggess stated. Aside from representatives from the city, there was also both the current and past school superintendent and members of the public at these meetings.
“It is time to go into the design phase of this project and feel that Shive Hattery is a trusted partner and would like to move forward with them,” he added.
The council was presented a professional service agreement during the meeting outlining what work the Cedar Rapids firm would provide at these beginning stages. “The school district has already agreed to pay half of the cost for the study,” Boggess explained.
Along with conceptual drawings of the proposed facility, staff from Shive Hattery would also take part in meetings with city staff, project stakeholder and possible donors.
Boggess pointed out that currently there were two sites being targeted for the next facility. Both are located near the high school. “There is a lot of information that needs to be considered before a final decision,” he added. A benefit if the facility was built by the high school, “we could share parking,” Boggess said. “At the times that the Rec Center would be busy, school would not be in session and vice versa so we could share the parking lot.”
“Are you looking at including a pool as well,” Brian Parr, council member, asked Boggess.
“That is something that could be part of the discussion,” Boggess explained. At this point, preliminary discussions have looked at doing an all-encompassing facility which could include a pool or working on the facility in stages.
There was also a question about what would happen to the current Rec Center.
“That is something that I’ve also looked at,” Boggess told council members. “Looking at the economic impact, does it make sense for us to keep and possibly rent out the facility to someone” or sell the building as a whole.
The agreement presented was for preliminary work in order to get ideas on paper so further discussions can be held.
The council approved to accept the agreement at a maximum cost of $15,000 with the understanding that the school district would share the cost of the study.
In other business:
-Approval was given to a request for proposal (RFP) for engineering services at the airport for fiscal years 2021 to 2025. “This is something that we have to do on a regular basis,” Chris Ward, Vinton City Administrator, explained to council members.
In the past the City has been able to obtain funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for projects at Vinton Memorial Airpark. “With those funds comes certain rules and regulations,” Ward explained in a memo to council members. “One of those requires the City to go out for proposals for the airport engineer once every five years. Currently the engineer is CGA from Marshalltown. However, there is no guarantee after this process that the company will remain the engineer for the Airport.
Without an engineer, the City would not be able to apply for or receive any funds from the US Federal Government for continued projects at the airport.
The City currently has seven projects that are being looked at to be completed in the future at the airport.
Proposals need to be submitted to the city by November 17, 2020.