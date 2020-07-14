The Vinton Cruise originally scheduled for July 18 was cancelled back in June and will not be rescheduled for 2020.
“This was not an easy decision to make, “ John Mayhew, a member of the Vinton Cruise committee said. “Our committee took a vote and the majority decided it was not going to work this year.”
Mayhew noted the hardship on sponsoring businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the main reason for the cancellation of cruise, which has been celebrated for 30 plus years. The cruise gives away door prizes from local businesses and hires local for entertainment. When the cancellation was initially announced in early June, case numbers were reported as trending down by state health. In recent weeks, positive cases have jumped up across the state.
“Finding another date this year was discussed, but there were mixed feelings about that idea,” Mayhew said. “We’ve always held it around this date and I don’t want to lower our standards. Looking at things now, I still think this was the right decision.”
The Vinton Cruise is planned to return in 2021.