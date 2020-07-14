Vinton, IA (52349)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.