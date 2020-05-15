VINTON, Iowa (May 15, 2020) — After several months of construction, the new Dollar Fresh store in Vinton, located at 911 S. K Ave., will open its doors to the public at 7 a.m. Friday, May 22, for its official grand opening.
The more than 22,000-square-foot store will offer a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of fresh-baked items, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings, a full-service pharmacy; 525 specialty items and 195 produce items (including nine organic offerings); and fuel pumps. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and will carry approximately 9,200 items.
The first Dollar Fresh opened in Osceola, Iowa, in 2018.
WHAT: Vinton Dollar Fresh Store – Grand Opening
WHEN: 7 a.m.
Friday, May 22
WHERE: Vinton Dollar Fresh
911 S. K Ave.
Vinton, Iowa 52349