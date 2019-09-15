At their Sept. 11 meeting the Lions Club guest was Mr. Michael Abildtrup, former Viinton resident and businessman currently living in West Des Moines. He told us that member Dr. Alan Woodhouse has been nominated as an Iowan of the Day at the Iowa State Fair.
Every year since 1997 the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products have come together in the search for outstanding Iowans to recognize at each year’s Iowa State Fair. They look for individuals across the state who personify the greatness of Iowa with a strong work ethic, loyalty to helping others, and an exceptional sense of Iowa pride. Every year, 10 nominees are named Iowan of the Day, receiving a special day of recognition at the Fair. Winners receive the following:
Four Iowa State Fair admission tickets
An introduction on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage
Four Grandstand show tickets for their day
Privilege to use the Iowan of the Day golf cart for the day
VIP parking
Accomodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown
$200 cash
Dr. Woodhouse has spent many years in service to Vinton in capacities too numerous to list, not only as a member of the Lion’s Club, but also through his church, community government etc. He has worked tirelessly for the betterment of Vinton. His nomination for this award stays open for two years and he will hopefully be selected at one of the next two Iowa State Fairs as an Iowan of the Day. It’s an honor he richly deserves and a great honor to even be nominated.
To view a full list of the past winners simply google Iowan of the Day