Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.