VINTON — An unexpected award was presented to the Vinton Memorial Airport earlier this month.
During last week’s meeting of the Vinton City Council, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, shared that the airport received $30,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Ward stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the City of Vinton was awarded the funds. An email from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that funds “will assist airports address the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
“This funding is to be utilized for the Vinton Memorial Airport,” Ward reported. “There will be the usual reporting requirements that go along with the grant. We will need to keep track of the receipts of how the funds were spent.”
Ward and Joe Roenfeldt, Clapsaddle-Garbers Associates, Inc., explained that the funds were not something that the city had applied for. “This is part of the $2 trillion grant from the government for the airport to use for the operation of the facility,” Roenfeldt said. Clapsaddle-Garbers acts as the city’s engineer for airport projects.
“Can we ask them (the airport commission) to earmark for some of the projects,” Tami Stark, city council member, asked the pair.
Roenfeldt confirmed that yes, “if the City wishes, you can save the money to use on a project later.”
Grant guidelines provided three options for the city to spend the monies. The first would be for operational expenses, such as payroll, utility bills or payment of debt service. Secondly the city could decide to use for development or land acquisition projects. Lastly, CARES funds could be split between the operational expenses and development projects.
One potential project that the CARES funds could be used for at the airport is the construction and rehabilitation of hangar doors.
Ward reminded council members that the doors were installed at the airport back in the 60s. “There are safety issues with these doors,” he said.
During Thursday’s meeting, council members approved a resolution to submit an application to the Iowa Airport Improvement program. “The project has been submitted in the past but has not been approved,” Roenfeldt told the council.
The airport has budgeted $17,000 as matching funds for the project. The state grant would pay approximately 80%, $68,000, of the project costs.
Council member Brian Parr asked if the city had to complete the project if awarded.
Roenfeldt reminded the council that the resolution before them was just to submit the application for the funds. “If the application is not approved, the city does not have to complete this project.”
The application needs to be submitted to the state by the end of April. However, city officials may not hear until the end of the year if the application has been accepted.