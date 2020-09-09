The Pizza Hut in Vinton at 303 N K Ave has joined 14 other Iowa locations in closing its doors as the franchise moves their focus away from the dine-in option.
“As part of our restructuring process, we made the very difficult decision to close the Pizza Hut restaurant in Vinton,” Franchisee NPC International said in a statement. “We did not take this decision lightly, and we are committed to providing support to impacted employees. Ultimately, these actions will best position our remaining restaurant business for success. NPC continues to operate many other Pizza Hut restaurants across the country which remain open for business, supported by our 23,000 dedicated employees who are ready to serve our customers."
NPC International, owners of Pizza Hut, filed for bankruptcy in July and announced 300 of their over 1,200 locations in 27 states would close, a majority of those being shuttered would be dine-in locations. The chain in recent years has been moved away from opening or operating restaurants with dining rooms and focusing on online orders through its website or apps.
The Vinton location was opened in 1985 and managed by Ryan Tresnak.