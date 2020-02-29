VINTON — Riders entering Vinton during the inaugural Iowa’s Ride, Monday, July 13, are going to think they have time traveled to December.
Riders begin the east to west journey Sunday in Dubuque and leave Monday morning from Monticello traveling to Vinton.
“We expect to have riders start arriving in town around noon Monday and some riders may not leave the community until noon the following day,” Melissa Schwan, Vinton Unlimited (VU) executive director, said recently.
The planning committee, made up of local volunteers, have decided on the community’s theme being ‘Christmas in July — It’s a Wonderful Ride’.
‘Be prepared to see Santa Claus and his elves traveling around the community that day,” Schwan said.
Planning for an event this large can be daunting, especially since at this point, there’s no idea of how many people may be staying overnight.
Vinton has hosted bikers twice in the past few years, while traveling to the overnight location. Schwan feels having that experience is helpful with some of the planning.
“I think our committee is pretty good,” she said. “They have a lot of ideas, but we will definitely be needing more volunteers to help with the plethora of activities going on.”
There will be a community information evening Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the high school media center Schwan said.
“We will have food vendor and volunteer details to share that evening,” she added.
During a recent Vinton council meeting, Schwan asked council members for permission to use Kiwanis Park as a site for the overnight campers.
During the meeting, she was asked where riders might be staying during the evening. Schwan explained that currently there are discussions to use the area west of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School along with Kiwanis Park.
“We’ve also had some initial conversations with the school district about using areas for parking along with possible camping,” she added. However, those discussions are ongoing and “I expect that something may be presented to the school board in the coming months to get their approval,” Schwan said.
Committee members meet each Friday to work thru their ‘to do’ planning list. “But that list is never ending,” Schwan said.
While working to get information available to food vendors, Schwan and the committee are also looking at some different opportunities for live entertainment.
As the event gets closer, committee members will be working with local law enforcement and emergency staff to draw up plans.
When she met with the council earlier in February, Schwan told them she would be back before the ride to provide an update on the activities.