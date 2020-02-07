Hunt & Associates, P.C. Certified Public Accountants, today released an audit report on Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District in Vinton, Iowa.
The District’s revenues totaled $24,177,687 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 3.1 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses for District operations totaled $22,178,278, a .7 percent increase from the prior year.
The auditor reported one finding related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. It is found on page 86 of this report. The findings address issues such as material amounts of prepaid expenses not initially recorded in the District’s financial statements. The District was provided with recommendations to address the finding.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary’s office and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.