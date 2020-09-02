Vinton-Shellsburg Superintendent Kyle Koeppen on Wednesday afternoon reported that public health has notified the school district a student at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are in contact with the Benton County Department of Health and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff," Koeppen wrote in an email to families. "The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 14 days. Classes will continue tomorrow morning. Contract tracing has occurred and those additional students needing to quarantine, due to close contact exposure, have been identified and communicated with. Those students also have a quarantine period."
Koeppen stated that the school district will continue to monitor the situation and updates will be provided as the district learns more.