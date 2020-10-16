Vinton, IA (52349)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. High 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 39F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.