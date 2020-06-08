The Vinton-Shellsburg Junior Prom Committee, led by Junior Kyla Jeffery, is pleased to announce the top tep nominations for Prom 2020 King and Queen.
The top ten seniors nominated for Prom King are:
Sam Moen, Wes Mott, Cameron Karr, Charles Dudley, Anthony Hilton (no photo provided), Zach Kramer, Jose Wilson, Broc Shaw, Cyrus Elwick and Blake Witzel
The top ten seniors nominated for Prom Queen are:
Franki Evans, Chelsee Tharp, Taryn Sutton, Kaitlyn Meyer, Raelyn Murray, Lillie Lamont, Davia Herger, Amanda Cardenas, Alyssa Reynolds and Cynlea Adams.
VS Junior Class members choose the top ten candidates through a Google Form Voting System sent to their school email. Candidates had to be in Good Academic Standing in order to be eligible for the Prom King or Queen. Individuals that were Homecoming King or Queen are not eligible for Prom King or Queen.
The Juniors nominated individuals they felt were leaders in the Senior Class, active in their school/community and displayed qualities of a good role model. Juniors will vote later this week to narrow the candidates down to the top five. The top five will be announced on Monday, June 15.