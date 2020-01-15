VINTON — Although the Vinton city election was held in November, the community is still looking for someone to serve as a representative of the 2nd ward.
Since the election “a lot of things have been going on and there has been a lot of confusion,” Robert Fischer, Vinton city attorney, told council members during a meeting last Thursday.
At a special meeting December 30, Andrew Elwick was appointed to serve as the representative for the 2nd Ward.
At Thursday’s meeting, Fischer explained that the appointment was null “because the vacancy had not yet occurred.”
The December vote to fill the position “was premature at the time.”
Now that the new year has started, the council has the choice of appointing someone to fill the role, or holding a special election.
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, explained that if the decision was made to hold a special election her office would need to know by the end of January for an election to be held Tuesday, March 3. That day would the earliest an election could be held.
Cost for the city to hold the election would be approximately $3,000.
“There has been a change in the law,” Gina Edler, Benton County Auditor’s office, stated. “Elections must start at 7 a.m. and can no longer start at noon.”
She explained that part of the cost of the special election was the salary that would be paid to the poll workers, approximately $1,000 for the day. Other costs for the election included the public notices as well as the printing of the ballots.
The pair reminded council members that even though the decision was made to hold a special election, it could be possible that no nomination papers were returned.
Fischer and Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, added that the council made the decision to advertise the opening of the position and then made an appointment.
After that appointment, citizens had 14 days to challenge the appointment and call for a special election.
No formal decision was made at the meeting, since the topic was listed as a discussion item on the agenda.
The decision was made to schedule a special meeting to make the determination of an appointment or special election to fill the seat.
Rippel reminded the council that if it was decided to hold a special election, the city would need to submit a letter of intention to her office.