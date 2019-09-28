VINTON – Virginia Gay Hospital will recognize the important role that diagnostic medical sonographers play in the medical field during Medical Ultrasound Awareness Month (MUAM), which is celebrated annually during October.
Ultrasound is a type of medical imaging that uses high-frequency sound waves to look inside the body. The technology was discovered in the 1820s and first used in modern medicine in 1942. According to Monica Stark, Radiology Coordinator, ultrasound equipment and the technologists who run the machines play an instrumental role in providing high-quality patient care.
“Most people know that healthcare experts use ultrasound machines to view images of the beating heart, fetal growth, blood vessels and more.” she said. “What people don’t know is that sonographers—also called ultrasound technologists—do very technical and detailed work to support improved patient care and outcomes. That’s why we’re excited to recognize the important job they have at our facility during MUAM.”
The ultrasound staff at Virginia gay Hospital includes:
• Sarah Kindschi RDMS, RVT, RT(R),(M) and Taylor Vogt RDMS,RVT
If you haven’t had an ultrasound exam recently, chances are you will in the future. Ultrasound is applied in many clinical settings, especially radiology, obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) and cardiology, and is growing in specialty areas, such as anesthesiology and oncology. In addition, ultrasound is growing faster than other medical imaging exams, such as CT or MRI. Some reasons are because ultrasound is easy to use and low-cost.
“Ultrasound systems once were the size of kitchen refrigerators,” said Monica Stark. “Now, the machines are safe, patient-friendly and as small as smartphones or tablets. Because they’re so portable, ultrasound systems are often the exam of choice, for instance, when you need to diagnose a patient with a physical disability or when a rapid finding is needed in the emergency room.”
For more information about the diagnostic imaging department at Virginia Gay Hospital or to learn more about our ultrasound services or staff, contact Monica Stark at 319-472-6288