After months of being apart, CMS and the CDC have updated the visitation guidelines for Long Term Care. Here is our plan to transition back toward normal while being cognizant that increasing visits increases the risk of passing COVID 19 infections to staff and residents:
Visitation will be scheduled through our Activities Department. We ask that you avoid coming during meal times 7:30-8:30, 1130-12:30, and 5:30-6:30.
Visitors (limit of 2) will be screened at the Main Hospital Entrance and then present to the Nursing and Rehab to complete the required paperwork prior to the visit. Visitors may not visit if they are ill, have a COVID test pending, or have been exposed to COVID in the last 14 days.
Residents that have been vaccinated may touch family members if they choose, so long as everyone is performing hand hygiene before and after the visit. Visitors are encouraged to get immunizations.
If the resident has a roommate, the visit will occur in the designated area. Residents that declined vaccine will also have their visit in the chat room. Residents in private rooms may elect to have the visit in their rooms.
Visitors and residents must wear a disposable mask. Residents should use face shields if they elect to have visits without a barrier.
If there is a positive resident or staff member, visits (excluding Compassionate Visits) must be suspended for further investigation.