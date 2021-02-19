Virgina Gay Hospital was recently awarded 15 of 16 Pinnacle Customer Experience Awards by Pinnacle Quality Insight given to "care providers who have achieved best-in-class customer satisfaction standards within their peer group."
This is truly something to celebrate," Jessice Henkle, Director of VGH's Nursing and Rehab Unit said in an email to employees. "When things are hard and times are challenging, this shows we all still pull together as a team to provide care that the residents and families recognize as the best. I am so proud of all of you for your hard work to make this happen!"
VGH was recognized in the areas of Overall Satisfaction, Nursing Care, Dining Service, Cleanliness, Individual Needs, Laundry Service, Communication from Facility, Response to Problems, Dignity and Respect, Recommend to Others, Activities, Professional Therapy Services, Admission Process, Safety and Security and Overall Customer Experience. All areas were evaluated based off customer reviews, according to Pinnacle Quality Insights.
"Pinnacle congratulates the staff of Virginia Gay Nursing And Rehab for achieving this honor," Pinnacle Quality Insights wrote to VGH. "By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, Virginia Gay Hospital has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average."