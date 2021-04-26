(VINTON, Iowa – April 23, 2021) - Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab has been named a recipient of the first Telligen QI Connect™ Community Quality Champion Award after demonstrating a high level of commitment towards the overall health of the Vinton and surrounding communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has not only highlighted the importance of community members working together, but also how collaboration can drive community-centered health outcome improvement.
The award is given to Telligen’s multi-sector partners who focus on their hard work, passion and dedication to providing families, patients, neighbors and staff with the highest quality care.
