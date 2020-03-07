Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.