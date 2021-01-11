Director of Human Resources
In response to questions we have received regarding availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and access for the general public, we have some updated information.
While CDC makes recommendations for who should be offered COVID-19 vaccine first, each state has its own plan for deciding who will be vaccinated first.
Benton County and much of the state is complying with the VACCINE SHORTAGE ORDER issued by IDPH effective 12/14/20 that states all Iowa licensed health care providers, hospital, clinics, pharmacies, local boards of health and public agencies. Entities which receive and administer COVID-19 vaccines in IOWA are required to complete the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement. To comply with the order, entities shall ONLY administer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals included in Phase 1A which includes healthcare personnel and LTC residents, as well as direct care or personal attendants, laundry, food service or transportation workers in these facilities. Also other health care personnel outside of hospitals walls such as dentist, pharmacists and health care-related professions who have direct contact with the public.
While we remain uncertain of vaccine allocation, we have set up an email and call in number for the general public to be placed on a waiting list to receive vaccine doses as they become available.
You can call 319-472-6363 to leave a message, or email us at vghcovid19vaccine@vghinc.com. Please make sure to leave your first, last name, DOB and phone number you can be reached at. We will contact you when there is a vaccine dose available to schedule your appointment. Thank you