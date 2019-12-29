VINTON - Decisions made by the Vinton city council earlier in December will be reviewed during a special meeting scheduled for Monday, December 30, beginning at 6 p.m.
During Thursday evening's meeting, a motion was made and approved 'to reconsider the appointment of Mike Elwick to the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) board and request that the vote to approve the appointment be placed on the agenda for the December 30 special council meeting.'
Elwick is currently serving as one of five directors on the VMEU board and his term is scheduled to end December 31.
At the first meeting in December, Elwick along with Amy Edison and Heather Kingsbury had each submitted a notice of interest to serving on the board. Mayor Bud Maynard recommended Elwick to return to the VMEU and the recommendation was approved by a vote of the council 3 to 2. Questions were raised regarding the vote, because of family relationships between Mike Elwick, Maynard and Ron Elwick, council member, and if the measure needed to approved by a simple or super majority.
Kurt Karr, Vintor, also raised the point that per state law, municipalities should strive for gender equality on boards and commissions.
Maynard asked Robert Fischer, city attorney, and Chris Ward, city administrator, to research the concerns and report at a special meeting which was scheduled for December 19.
At the second meeting, Fischer updated the council the question regarding gender equality was the only one that remained following the previous vote.
The appointment of Elwick remained during the meeting last Thursday evening.
Also to be discussed at the special Monday meeting, is the appointment of Andrew Elwick to fill the seat as Ward 2 council member.
There were no nomination papers filed for the seat prior to the November election. After the write-in votes were counted, the individual receiving the most declined the seat.
Andrew Elwick and Mark Noe both submitted letters of interest in serving a term on the council during prior to the December 12th meeting.
Originally Andrew Elwick was scheduled to be appointed to the role at the December 26th meeting.