So many factors were working against the Voyagers Dance Team going into their 2020-21 season. The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t going away anytime soon, a derecho wind storm had devastated the southern part of the county, and the team was without a coach for a bit. Melanie Davis couldn’t sit by to watch a program she had previously coached lose their season, or her senior daughter lose her final season as a Voyager for that matter.
“I wanted to be sure my daughter and these girls had a season,” Davis said. “I knew what I was coming to. We had a late start and we had to change some things up. I guess I couldn’t keep away from dance. It’s just a part of me.”
Daughter Maggie had her own reaction to the decision: scared. But that quickly changed as the Voyagers indeed have a full seven months of practice, performances, State contest, games and plenty of fun along the way.
“I was really scared at first, but after having her as my coach for awhile, I realized how fun it was,” Maggie said. “My favorite memory is coming off the State floor and getting the biggest hug from her.”
The hard work and recognition along the way all led up to Saturday’s Spring Show inside VS Middle School in front of a full crowd, which Davis does not believe has happened since the 90s, when she donned a Voyagers outfit. Senior Alli Kemp watched as the stands filled up quickly before the first performance and felt thankful for the opportunity.
“I was definitely worried this wouldn’t happen,” Kemp said. “It’s my senior year and I was sad thinking we might not happen. I’m so happy we got to have it.”
22 dancers performed routines from across their eventful year, from their Homecoming dance to award-winning soloists to their triumphant State performances. At State, their hip hop routine earned a Division I rating, while their pom routine also received the same rating and nabbed the Voyagers a fifth place trophy in their class. Six soloists earned Division 1 ratings for the performances, with junior Zena Aragon earning a 10th place finish out of 68 dancers in their class. All six soloists, in addition to Kemp, got to perform their routines during Saturday’s spring show.
Voyagers also layered performances from the competitive cheer team, future Voyagers from the team’s dance clinic, Cooling Dance Center and a surprise performance from the superintendent and teachers. Local sponsors donated raffle prizes for the event.
“We had to keep the crowd entertained while the dancers were changing and keep the show rolling along,” Davis said. “A lot of people had things taken away because of COVID, so it was nice to share the floor with Cooling dancers and the cheer team for one big event.”
Seven seniors-Davis, Kemp, Jenna Pattee, Lydia Radeke, Taylor Shipley, Emily Trinkle, Maddie Farmer-were recognized by their coaches and the crowd for sticking through a challenging year and bringing their best with each performance.
“They each bring their own level to the team,” Davis said. “We had girls who had danced all four years to Emily, who was a true newbie and only went out for dance this year because she thought it looked fun. They all made this team diverse and dynamic this year.”
Kemp hopes to continue her dance career at Iowa State University this fall with their dance team after having a successful senior year with the Voyagers.
“I feel like we had so much fun this year,” Kemp said. “It wasn’t stressful. I’m sad it’s over. I’m going to miss these girls and glad I got to State with them. I’m so excited to start my new chapter.”
The Spring Show closed with a coed dance as high school students put on their country flannel to swing to some recent hits. There were no doubts who the stars of the show are and Maggie couldn’t help but appreciate the support the community showed on Saturday night.
“We’ve worked hard over these last seven months,” Maggie said. “To have people show up and clap, it means the world to us. This especially means a lot to the seniors. We had so much fun this year.”
There was no special treatment for Maggie from her mom over the course of those seven months. In fact, Davis said she was “harder” on her daughter in practice as she watched Maggie progress through her final season. As she progressed through the season, however, Davis felt she gained 21 more daughters.
“I’ve really connected with all these dancers and gotten to know them,” Davis said. “At the beginning of the season, I kept saying it’s only for this one year. My husband even joked with me ‘I bet it’s not.” Now I’m attached to this group of juniors and want to make sure they have a senior season as well.”
