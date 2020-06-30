Farmers Market is set to start July 2nd! Market will be held every Thursday from July 2nd to September 24th from 5-7p.m. at Celebration Park. Vendors will be providing a wide array of quality products and produce! Merchants Grilling and Smoke Shack will be serving up some of the best food around as well! Merchants Grilling will be available on 7/2, 7/16, 7/30, 8/13, 8/27, 9/10, and 9/24. Smoke Shack will be available on 7/9, 7/23, 8/6, 8/20, 9/3, and 9/17. Aside from the new location, there will be some changes to the Farmers Market this year due to the COVID-19 virus. All customers are encouraged to keep a distance of six feet from one another, wear a mask, and to use the hand sanitizing stations we have set up. There will also be no special events or activities as of now. We are excited for this year’s Farmers Market and will strive to make it the best it can be! Come check out the Farmers Market and support local businesses and farmers!
VPRD Farmers Market to Start July 2nd at Celebration Park
- By Ryan Anderson Assistant Director of Vinton Parks & Recreation
-
-
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:35:17 AM
- Sunset: 08:48:22 PM
- Dew Point: 69°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High 83F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Weather Alert
.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION ON THE CEDAR AND IOWA RIVERS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE IOWA RIVER AT MARENGO. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 9:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.5 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, RISE TO 16.5 FEET TUESDAY MORNING. FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 16.0 FEET, FLOOD STAGE. WATER AFFECTS AGRICULTURAL LAND ALONG THE RIVER. WATER IS SEVERAL FEET DEEP IN PLACES. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 11mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Area fire departments responded to fire in Vinton
- Sally Donald’s legacy lives on in Van Horne
- Dr. Sarah Gingrich of Dysart receives FIND Loan Repayment Award from Delta Dental of Iowa
- Vinton Police Department Log for Week of June 15-21, 2020
- Bierschenk selected Legionnaire of the Year
- Benton County Community Foundation Distributes $107,095 to Local Organizations
- Photo Gallery: Benton SB vs Mt. Vernon
- Photo Gallery: V-S Baseball vs Union
- Holsten's Career in the Books
- A hero's 75-year wait comes to an end
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.