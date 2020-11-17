VINTON – With the first quarter of the school year in the books, Superintendent Kyle Koeppen, Vinton Shellsburg Community School district shared positive news with school board members during last week’s November board meeting.
Enrollment figures for the school year have increased over the past year. He reported that actual enrollment for the 2020 school year was 1,547.4. That figure is up from 1,522 from the start of the school year 2019. The district is seeing an increase of 25.4 students.
Koeppen explained that this was the certified student count for the district. The number takes into account the mixture of special education weighting, home school weighting and English Language learner weighting that the State of Iowa uses when providing funding to the district.
In the past the district had seen a drop in enrollment figures. Part of that drop was due to the loss of housing in the community after severe storms. However, a new housing development and other construction have brought new families in the district.
In other business:
Koeppen brought up the subject of early retirement to the board.
“The board had an early retirement program for many years,” he wrote in the board packet. “Several years ago, the board acted to drop the policy but then adopted a board resolution allowing individuals to participate in a similar program.
‘But suing a board resolution versus a board policy, it allows the boar the flexibility to offer or not offer on a yearly basis an well as the flexibility in adjusting qualification. On an annual basis, the board has considered whether or not to offer a program,” he added. The district has offered the opportunity to district employees for the past nine years.
He reminded the board that a positive side of offering a package, provides the district an early notice of who will not be returning next fall “which allows us to adjust staffing needs in a timely manner. Additionally, as we continue to consider budget reductions and savings, it allows us to consider not filling positions of early retirees or hiring back staff whose contracts are not as expensive.”
Koeppen told the board that he had not yet taken a survey of district staff to see who may be interested in participating in such a program.
The program would pay a portion of an individual’s salary and in the past the district has also paid individuals for unused sick time. To participate individuals must be 55 or older prior to June 30,2021 and be a full time employee in the district.
“I would like to see some more information and how many people may be interested,” Kathy VanSteenhuyse, board member, told Koeppen during the meeting. “I’d like to see the financial side of this and also how it will effect staffing.”
Tom Burke, board member, agreed that he would like to see more information before making any decision.
“I think this is a great opportunity to cut some costs,” Rob Levis, board president, stated.
Koeppen and district staff will gather more information and the matter will be on the December board agenda for further discussion.
Construction of the district’s new bus barn, located on W 3rd Street, is on schedule, Koeppen told board members. “The building is enclosed, so work can begin on the inside of the facility,” he said.
He also provided an update on the solar project. “We are waiting for the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) to make some changes in policy regarding the field size that we (the district) would like to have,” he said. Currently, VMEU policy has wording for a single roof unit which doesn’t match what the district is looking at.