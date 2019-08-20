The most vivid memory for me in 2000 when the Walldogs came to Vinton was the wrap up party/auction we had the night before they left. That year it took place at the newly renovated Ketchen Building downtown. The energy I felt that evening as artists and Vintonians packed into the main floor was something I will never forget. Most of these people had just spent the last 4 or 5 days watching our history being painted on the walls of our downtown. Little Johnny and the Rockers were on hand to entertain the crowd and everyone was anxious to show their appreciation for the Walldogs and witness the auction of the original prints of our new murals. I remember lots of very loud cheers, kind words spoken about Vinton and the Walldogs and a very enthusiastic auction that really helped raise some much needed money.
Well, history will repeat again as part of our Sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday, August 24th at the Vinton Country Club. Festivities will begin at 5:30PM with Hor d’oeuvres and a cash bar available. The auction is scheduled for around 6:30PM. Each lead artist for the 5 new murals will create an original print of their mural. The lead artists for the 6 murals being refreshed will also have an original print to auction. These pieces will add a new element to the auction because they will not be of the original mural but of something else related to Vinton. What a great way to start the evening prior to the fireworks! Jon Clingman
Vinton Unlimited
Walldog Enthusiast