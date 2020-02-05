Jan. 27, 2020
Linda Nowotny conveys to Jason Dennler, real estate in Lot 13, Roots First Addition, and Lots 1, 2, 3, 16, 17 and 18, Block 4, Morris Second Addition, Blairstown.
Nicholas and Morgan Blomme convey to Ruth A. and Richard H. Kimm, real estate in Lots 12 and 13, Block 2, Rupp’s Addition, Van Horne.
Jan. 28, 2020
Patricia A. Holmes, Steven Etscheidt, Randolph Etscheidt, Mark Etscheidt and Elizabeth Przybylski convey to Rykor Enterprises LLC, real estate in 27-82-10.
Mineard Smith, executor, estate of Cyril H. Etschedit, conveys to Rykor Entrprises, real estate in 27-82-10.
Jan. 30, 2020
Lonnie H. and Dana M. Schoenmann convey to Kayla J. Payne, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 3, Fred Hamann’s First Addition, Keystone.
Atkins Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church conveys to Christina Carder, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 5, Tait and Wagner’s Park Ridge Addition, Atkins.
Performance Systems LC conveys to Hy Vee Inc., real estate in Parcel B, 20-85-10.
Raymond M. Noggle Estate, Alice Hoerner, executor, conveys to Morrow Properties LLC, real estate in Lot 1, Blossom’s Fifth Addition, Belle Plaine.
Jan. 31, 2020
First Construction Company Inc. conveys to Jennifer K. Kress, real estate in Lot 27, Laird’s First Addition, Urbana.
Krista M. and Jeremy White convey to Cole’s Winter Skyy, real estate in Lot 10 Block 5, Belle Plaine.