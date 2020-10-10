On Saturday Oct. 17th Wesley United Methodist Church Food Panty will begin having our distribution inside the church. We appreciate all of our friends who have been patient with us as we have struggled to serve everyone during the Pandemic and Derecho.
We will serve from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. You can stay in your cars until you are called if you prefer. We will only allow 6 people in at one time. We will issue numbers. If you line up outside there will be chalk marks six feet apart. You will be required to wear a mask. If you don’t have one we will provide you with one. You will use hand sanitizer when you enter.
We will ask for your name, address, phone number and number of people in your household. We will only allow one family member in at a time. Volunteers will meet you with a wagon and they will stay with you and help you put your groceries in the wagon.
We have not had a trial run so this will be the trial. If you have questions please contact Barbara Rego at 319-472-3034
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.