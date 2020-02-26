By Loren Henkle
(First Place)
The Flag of the United States of America means a lot to me. The stars especially seem symbolic in my eyes. The fact that they are all together in an area represent America, because the stars symbolize the fifty states. It seems to me that it shows that truly, we are united. As it says in Francis Scott Key’s Star-Spangled Banner, the “Stars and Stripes” wave even in times of conflict and strife. Truer words are scarcely spoken.
I have a few other things to say about the display of the flag. The 13 stripes show that even as the country drastically changes, we needn’t lose sight that it all started with Massachusetts, Virginia, Georgia, New York, The Carolinas, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. I have several war veterans in my family, and they have given me renowned respect for the flag. Being a soldier is a noble cause, because they work to defend the flag and the freedoms that ordinary U.S. citizens might take for granted. However much the flag means to me, I’m sure it means a lot more to those who served. It is a sign of hope in the heat of battle. Men have died for the flag and what it represents, and I think that that is just incredible.
Whenever I look at the flag, I feel inspired to do something great. George Washington and the rest of the founding fathers have contributed so much to living now. They established our freedom in the Declaration of Independence, and used the Constitution to create one of the greatest countries in the world. The flag to me is a visual representation of how they shaped the country and the people in it. Thanks to their sacrifice, I am here today.
By Paige Meyer
(Second Place)
The American flag had a snake on it before it had stars and stripes because snakes don’t blink, and that means that our veterans are always watching. The Union Jack flag was flown until 1776. The Betsy Ross flag flew between 1776-1795. The Star Spangled Banner flag flew between 1795-1818.
You cannot throw away any old/worn out flag, you have to take it to a Legion and they will burn yours along with lots of others on Flag Day. The flag has to have a spotlight on it to be flown in the dark. If you do want to fly a flag, you have to fly it at the highest point on the flag pole. You have to fold the flag in a special way to show respect.
On the flag our colors are red, white, and blue. Red stands for: hardiness and valor. Blue means: color of the chief which means vigilance, perseverance, and justice. White means: purity and innocence. Honoring our flag is a big deal to veterans and lots of other people. The flag matters because veterans risked their lives to save our country. People dedicate their time, and respect to the flag. The meaning of the flag symbolizes freedom, respect, and more.
My grandpa used to be in the navy so when he dies he will have a casket flag. When people talk about the flag for veterans I think of all the soldiers who can’t see their families. Thank you for your service!
By: Will Rausch
(Third Place)
The American flag, not my flag, not your flag,our flag. The flag that Americans fought for that they defended. People sacrificed themselves for that flag, this country. They honored that flag, protected it, fought for it. People dedicate their lives to that flag. That’s our symbol of freedom, our symbol of independence.
Sometimes I forget how important the flag really is. Sometimes I think I’m just putting my hand on my heart because I’m supposed to. But it’s so much more than that. I always put my hand on my heart at an event. But I don’t always stop to think about what it means. To recognize what people went through for us to be here today to be free, to be able to make our own choices.
When you look at the flag what stands out? For me its the stars. I think they really pop out. But those aren’t any simple stars, they stand for fifty United States that work together to make our nation the United States of America.
I want to thank those brave individuals who fought for our country, especially in hard times, say thank you for keeping our country safe.
My great grandpa was in World War II. Went to the Air Force, he was a tailgunner, lived through it. That’s one of those things your thankful for, that you get to be with him. To hear his stories. It’s nice to hear his experiences. One of my favorite stories he told me was one day he got sick so he had to stay back at the base. Well that day his crew got shot down. He got pretty lucky.
We’ve fought some battles won some, lost some, but we are still America. The land of the free, and the home of the brave.