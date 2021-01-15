Kansas State defensive lineman and Vinton native Drew Wiley will forgo an extra year of college eligibility to pursue a career in the National Football League (NFL) Wiley announced on social media Friday afternoon.
"Playing football at Kansas State University has been a dream come true...Having the opportunity to represent such an amazing school and football program has been an absolute privilege, and Kansas State will forever hold a place in my heart...That being said I am ready for the next phase of my life. I will not be using my extra year of eligibility, instead I will be training for Pro-Day. I am excited for what the future holds."
In his final season in Manhattan, Wiley recorded 25 total tackles, 4.5 sacks for a loss of 25 yards and one fumble recovery. The senior lineman was named a All-Big 12 Honorable Mention at the conclusion of the season. Kansas State finished 4-6 on the season and did not play in a bowl game.
"I would like to thank Coach Snyder and his staff for giving me the opportunity to play college football, and thank Coach Klieman, Coach Tui, and the rest of the current staff for believing in me and allowing me the opportunities they did. They have had an enormous impact on me not only as a football player but as a man."
Wiley will next prepare for K-State's Pro Day expected to be held in early to mid March. The 86th NFL Draft will be held from April 29 to May 1.