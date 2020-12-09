Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 31F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.