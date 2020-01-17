Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE AREA TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN AT TIMES, WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE AREA FROM MID TO LATE MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OF SNOW MAY OCCUR IN AREAS THAT REMAIN IN SNOW FOR LONGER DURATIONS AND AT HIGHER SNOWFALL RATES. THERE ALSO MAY BE A PERIOD OF SLEET ACCUMULATION. STRONG SOUTHEAST WINDS GUSTING UP TO 30 TO 35 MPH THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING WHEN COMBINED WITH THE FALLING PRECIPITATION WILL FURTHER REDUCE VISIBILITIES AND CAUSE DANGEROUS TRAVELING CONDITIONS. BY SATURDAY MORNING, VERY STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 TO 45 MPH WILL LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WITH GREATLY REDUCED VISIBILITY. THESE WINDS WILL COMBINE WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES TO PRODUCE WIND CHILLS DOWN TO 10 BELOW ZERO TO 20 BELOW ZERO DURING THE EVENING HOURS SATURDAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH PRODUCING NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&